Barcelona winger Torre: Flick unfair with me - and I told him so

Barcelona winger Pablo Torre admits feeling let down by coach Hansi Flick this past season.

Currently away with the Spain U21s, Torre discussed staying with Barca this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

He explained, "We had a chat and he told me it was difficult to get playing time, I already knew that, he didn't need to tell me. But in the end, you're left with the hope of making the most of every minute you can.

"Football is full of injuries, and you have to be ready to be there. It was a decision I made with my people, my parents, my agents..."

Flick was unfair

Torre also told Sport: "I don't think I looked out of place when I was on the pitch. These are things the manager decides; it's true there were no injuries, so it's very difficult for him to make decisions. I respect his decisions, but I often haven't understood them.

"There was a lot of competition, and it was difficult to get in, but I think it wasn't fair in that regard, and I told him so in a conversation I had with him. When I played, I was very good, and I think I deserved much more."

Of his future, he added: "Right now I'm focused on the European Championship. I'm very, very motivated; in fact, it's been a while since I've been this motivated. Let's see what happens. I don't want to think any further. I'm happy here with my teammates and the manager, and we'll see if we can win the European Championship."