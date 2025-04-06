Liverpool, Man City hoping for opening in Yamal's Barcelona contract talks

Manchester City and Liverpool are watching Lamine Yamal's situation at Barcelona.

Yamal has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

The superkid's agent Jorge Mendes has previously stated that there will be an extension.

However, Barcelona needs to create space in their budget to secure Yamal to a new contract.

Mundo Deportivo says the 17-year-old is expected to become one of the team's highest-paid players in the event of an extension. Barcelona and Mendes are in advanced negotiations over a new contract until 2030.

And Barcelona are said to be ready to accept the player's and Mendes' demands to extend.

Several clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool, are following the situation with great interest. Chelsea have also been linked with a €300m move for the teen.

English clubs hope that an opening will materialise given Barca's financial issues, but are aware that Yamal's preference is to stay.