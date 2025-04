Ansu Fati has accepted he must leave Barcelona this summer.

The Spain winger has struggled to find a place in coach Hansi Flick's plans this season.

Mundo Deportivo says Fati is unhappy with his situation.

The 22-year-old is disappointed with his lack of playing time and has already accepted that he needs to leave this summer.

Fati has not received any playing time at all since the beginning of January.