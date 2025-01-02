Font slams Laporta over Barcelona registration chaos: Poor planning and unprofessional management

Victor Font has slammed Barcelona president Joan Laporta after Dani Olmo's registration was rejected by LaLiga on Wednesday.

Summer signings Olmo and Pau Victor has not been registered due to Barca failing to satisfy LaLiga's financial controls.

Former Barca presidential candidate Font took to social media to blast Laporta and his board for the chaos.

“The situation with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registration is very serious and paints a bad picture of the best club in the world. Like all Barcelona fans, we are deeply worried about the sporting, financial, and institutional consequences. This could even result in losing a player we signed just four months ago for €55m due to poor planning and unprofessional management.

“We hope the club resolves the situation for both players, but we cannot accept how the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has handled this issue. We demand the board and the president explain their actions and the consequences in detail, including: Why did we sign such an expensive player if we were already over the Fair Play limits and had no clear plan to fix it?

"Why did we take legal action if we knew it wouldn’t work, as the court rulings have shown? What is the club doing now to ensure we don’t lose Olmo and Pau Victor? ⁠What is the truth about the sale of Camp Nou’s VIP seats? Have they been sold? To which investors and under what terms?

“We don’t want to lose a player just months after spending €55 million on him. We are giving the president a reasonable amount of time to explain everything and show immediate action from the club. But we will stay alert. We will not sit by while resources and the club’s reputation are wasted, affecting us on the pitch. Barcelona and its fans deserve better. We need to end these bad practices and feel proud of our club again, because Barcelona is more than a club.”