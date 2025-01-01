Agent makes clear Balde plans at Barcelona

Tribal Football
The agent of Alejandro Balde says he is fully committed to Barcelona.

Jorge Mendes admits offers have arrived for the wing-back, but Balde is happy where he is.

He told Mundo Deporto: "What I can say is that before renewing with Barça, the best clubs in Europe wanted him and Barça knows that, so there is no doubt for any of them.

"They knew the difficult situation that Barça was in and that they could take advantage of that situation, but Barça made the right decision not to sell him despite having important offers and there is no doubt.

"In terms of players in his position, he is also number one. Like Lamine (Yamal), I see him for many years at Barça. And he is a Barça player too."

