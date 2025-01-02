Barcelona players rally to support Olmo after registration blow

Barcelona players have rallied to support Dani Olmo after his re-registration was denied by LaLiga on January 1.

After failing to satisfy LaLiga's financial controls, Barca have been blocked from registering summer signings Olmo and Pau Victor.

The pair have also been deleted from the LaLiga website and reaction from the Barcelona dressing room has not been long in coming.

"It's 2025 time," Olmo wrote on his social media in an Instagram post that he accompanied with a blue heart and another red one in clear reference to Barça and with photographs with family and friends celebrating the start of the new year.

The first teammate to react was Lamine Yamal: "Dani Olmo is a culerrrr".

More than 30,000 'likes' reacted to his words and thousands and thousands of comments that have been multiplying in the last hours.

But shortly after Lamine, it was one of the heavyweights in the dressing room, the central defender Iñigo Martínez, who also reacted.

He did so by posting emoticons of nine clocks and received 'likes' from Eric García and also from ex-Barcelona players such as Sergio Roberto or Andrés Iniesta.