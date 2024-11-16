Barcelona great Pique: Juventus move was close

Barcelona great Gerard Pique has recalled how close he came to joining Juventus.

Pique admits he had the option of signing for Juve when leaving Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The last year in Manchester, before going to Barça, I was about to join Juventus, it was 2007,” Pique told Il Corriere dello Sport. “I was no longer tempted once I returned home, though.”

“I was there for three years, I came in when I was 17, I was very young and at that time United had the best central defender pairings in the Premier League: Rio Ferdinand and (Nemanja) Vidic.

“We won the Champions League and Premier League, but I played just 20 or 25 games with United.”