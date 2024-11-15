Barcelona chief Deco: We tried for Nico - but he made his decision

Barcelona chief Deco has revisited their failed attempt to sign Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams last summer.

In the end, Nico rejected Barca's attempts and signed a new deal with Athletic in September.

Deco said, "Nico is a player who is true that we were interested in the summer, that we tried, but from here, the player made a decision and life goes on.

"The idea with Nico was to have one more player in attack to compete because we wanted high-level competition.

"But at the moment when the player shows that he has no interest in coming.

"It is not that we have not spoken with clubs and players, but in the end we have had priorities that have been decisive in not bringing another winger."