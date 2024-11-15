Bayern Munich legend Matthaus: Barcelona have a coach who thinks very highly of Kimmich

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus isn't surprised Barcelona are eyeing Joshua Kimmich.

Matthaus admits former Bayern coach Hansi Flick, now in charge of Barcelona, is a big fan of the Germany midfielder.

He told Abendzeitung: "Bayern have a great team, a great style of play and a great atmosphere, but maybe Kimmich wants to try something different.

"We know that at Barcelona there is a coach, Hansi Flick, who thinks very highly of him.

"I think it would be a shame if he left Bayern. He is an exemplary professional and, together with Jamal Musiala, he will be the face of the club in the future. It would be a great loss if, after David Alaba , another top player were to leave with the freedom to play. His situation has changed with Vincent Kompany. We must put the past behind us."