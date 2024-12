Chelsea are battling Leeds United for Sporting CP attacker Dario Essugo.

The youngster is currently impressing this season on-loan with Las Palmas in Spain.

The Sun says Leeds are in contact with Sporting about a loan-to-buy deal for January.

Chelsea are also interested and plan to propose a similar arrangement.

Essugo, 19, has made 10 appearances for Las Palmas so far this term.