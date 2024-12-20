Berta prepares to leave Atletico Madrid

Andrea Berta is leaving Atletico Madrid next week.

The long-time sporting director has settled terms on a pay-off over the final six months of his existing deal with Atletico, says TMW.

Advertisement Advertisement

Berta has been with Atletico since 2013, but the Italian has now decided to depart early after finding himself sidelined over the past 12 months.

Carlos Bucero's arrival as footballd director has seen Berta's powers watered down.

He isn't short of options, however, as he becomes a free agent, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are looking with interest at the Italian.