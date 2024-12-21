Tribal Football
Agent casts doubt on PSG future for Chelsea, Barcelona target Donnarumma
The agent of Gigio Donnarumma has cast doubt on his future at PSG.

The Italy international has been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona this season, with his contract about to enter it's final 18 months.

Enzo Raiola told L'Equipe:  "A long-term vision in France? If we talk about the contract: no, since it expires in 2026.

"We will see, currently, there is a pause to think about certain aspects of the contract, and we will see if there is white smoke in the months to come. But today, everything is on hold, anything can happen during the negotiation phase, we have no forecasts.

"We are in a standby phase. Is it possible that he will return to Italy? You should never say never. Nothing can be excluded, we will see in the coming years. But today, let's think about this season, then we will think about it."

