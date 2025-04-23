Ancelotti: If Real Madrid want me to do that then find another coach

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid need to find a new coach if they want him to be tougher on his players.

Ancelotti insists he has no concerns about his position and is confident of the board's support over his approach to man-management.

The Real coach said, “I’ve been asked this many times. Every time there is a problem, people say I was too soft. I try to manage relationships in a way that reflects who I am.

“I’ve gotten angry many times this season, but this doesn’t mean I’ve been tougher. The key is to have respect and be respected. You have to understand a player as a person and what he does in life.

"No one ever dealt with me in a harsh way, not my father, coaches or teachers. Sometimes people say you need to use a whip. I can’t do that. Hire another coach, it’s not my way.”

"Honeymoon period continues"

Ancelotti has a deal with Real Madrid to 2026.

He also said, “I’m doing well at the club; I’m aware that this season is more complicated. The honeymoon phase continues. I’m happy. There’s a lot of pressure, as always, in this phase of the season. But stress is fuel to me, and it doesn’t bother me; it gives me more energy. Until I wake up in the morning, everything is fine.

“I am not seeking revenge against anyone or anything. I love this bench.

“I hope this can continue for as long as possible, and if one day it ends, I’ll be grateful and tip my hat to this club.”