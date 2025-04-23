Bayer Leverkusen set Xabi price as Real Madrid approach expected

Bayer Leverkusen will demand a hefty fee from Real Madrid should they firm up plans for Xabi Alonso.

There's claims Real Madrid have already decided to remove Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season and replace him with their former midfielder Xabi.

Xabi is Real's top choice to succeed Ancelotti and there's claims Madrid that the decision has already been made.

Sky Deutschland says Bayer are aware of Real Madrid's plans and will insist on a fee of €15-20m to release Xabi from his contract.

Knowing the situation, Bayer are already studying the coaching market for potential replacements.

Xabi's contract with Bayer runs to 2026.