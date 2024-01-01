Canizares: Real Madrid keeper Courtois best I've seen - he could be the greatest

Former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares admits Thibaut Courtois is the best shot-stopper he's seen.

Canizares rates the Belgian a complete goalkeeper.

He told Radio Marca: "I get very upset with Courtois. For me he is the best goalkeeper that my eyes have ever seen, I really think about it that way, I have not seen a better goalkeeper than him.

"Courtois has played six games since he was injured with a cruciate injury and did not concede a goal with two finishes between those games.

"Yesterday he made a save that 80% of goalkeepers do not make and there are another 20% that do make it at some point in life.

"It already seems logical to you, like (Lionel) Messi's time where he scored goals every weekend, as if this were easy. Courtois stops those who go to the corner of the goal as if it were common in football and it is not.

"This guy does them in August, September, always. It's a stratospheric thing. I doubt we'll see anyone who looks like Courtois.

"It seems that Courtois plays in futsal goals because it seems like it would be simple."