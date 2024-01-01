Real Madrid striker Mbappe targets 50 goals this season

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe feels he can reach 50 goals this season.

The Frenchman struck on debut in last night's UEFA Super Cup triumph against Atalanta.

Mbappe said afterwards: "It was a great night. I had been waiting for this moment for a long time. Playing with this shirt, for this shield and for these fans. It is a great time for me. Also winning a title is very important, we know that here we always have to win. I am very happy. For the debut goal. For a striker like me being decisive in the first game is important .

"But the most important thing is the pleasure of playing. I really wanted to play with these teammates. It was a great day. Bellingham and Vinicius are great players, but it was nice to play with everyone. Here we have the best players in the world in all positions. I am very happy to play with all the team we have. Surely we will improve. I will improve the first one. It is a positive step.

"More than 50 goals? We are Real Madrid and we have no limits. I have no limits. If I can score 50, then 50. But the most important thing is to win and improve as a team. It is playing as a team that we are going to win. I hope that Rüdiger celebrate like this with me many times (laughs). That will mean that I will score many goals."