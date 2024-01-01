Real Madrid striker Mbappe targets 50 goals this season

The Frenchman struck on debut in last night's UEFA Super Cup triumph against Atalanta.
Mbappe said afterwards: "It was a great night. I had been waiting for this moment for a long time. Playing with this shirt, for this shield and for these fans. It is a great time for me. Also winning a title is very important, we know that here we always have to win. I am very happy. For the debut goal. For a striker like me being decisive in the first game is important .
"But the most important thing is the pleasure of playing. I really wanted to play with these teammates. It was a great day. Bellingham and Vinicius are great players, but it was nice to play with everyone. Here we have the best players in the world in all positions. I am very happy to play with all the team we have. Surely we will improve. I will improve the first one. It is a positive step.
"More than 50 goals? We are Real Madrid and we have no limits. I have no limits. If I can score 50, then 50. But the most important thing is to win and improve as a team. It is playing as a team that we are going to win. I hope that Rüdiger celebrate like this with me many times (laughs). That will mean that I will score many goals."