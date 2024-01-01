Bayern Munich confident Real Madrid dropping Davies interest

Bayern Munich expect to keep hold of Alphonso Davies this season.

Real Madrid are now shelving plans to sign the Canada wing-back this summer.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "FC Bayern have not expected Real Madrid to make an offer for Alphonso Davies in August!

"… now Carlo #Ancelotti has already announced a transfer stop.

"Bayern are firmly planning on Davies for this season. The plan remains: if his performances improve under Vincent Kompany, they are prepared to improve their offer for a contract extension again in the next months.

"Otherwise, a free transfer in 2025 is very likely, with Real Madrid being the top favourite at this stage. So far, Bayern have no knowledge of a pre-agreement between Davies/Real."