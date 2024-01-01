Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals

Bayern Munich confident Real Madrid dropping Davies interest

Bayern Munich confident Real Madrid dropping Davies interest
Bayern Munich confident Real Madrid dropping Davies interest
Bayern Munich confident Real Madrid dropping Davies interestAction Plus
Bayern Munich expect to keep hold of Alphonso Davies this season.

Real Madrid are now shelving plans to sign the Canada wing-back this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "FC Bayern have not expected Real Madrid to make an offer for Alphonso Davies in August!

"… now Carlo #Ancelotti has already announced a transfer stop.  

"Bayern are firmly planning on Davies for this season. The plan remains: if his performances improve under Vincent Kompany, they are prepared to improve their offer for a contract extension again in the next months. 

"Otherwise, a free transfer in 2025 is very likely, with Real Madrid being the top favourite at this stage. So far, Bayern have no knowledge of a pre-agreement between Davies/Real." 

Mentions
LaLigaDavies AlphonsoBayern MunichReal MadridBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid readying bid for Bayern Munich wing-back Davies
Hoeness warns Davies (& Real Madrid) over Bayern Munich stand
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move