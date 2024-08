Arsenal tracking Real Madrid target Reis

Arsenal are tracking Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

The 18 year-old has emerged as a top target for Real Madrid this week, though no formal contact has been established.

Meanwhile, AS says Arsenal have been following Reis this year.

The teen is a regular in Palmeiras' defence and regarded highly inside South American football.

Real are expected to post scouts to check on Reis in the coming weeks.