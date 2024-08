Big Euro trio in Atletico Madrid contact for Vermeeren

Big Euro trio in Atletico Madrid contact for Vermeeren

Clubs are queuing for Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

Atletico are ready to loan out the Belgian this season to maintain his development.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: RB Leipzig, Olympique Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen are keen on signing Arthur Vermeeren on initial loan deal.

"Understand Atlético Madrid are open to loaning him out as Vermeeren wants to play regularly this season.

"Negotiations and decision to follow soon."