Chelsea eyeing Porto winger Conceicao as clause deadline looms

Premier League giants Chelsea are said to be interested in Porto winger Francisco Conceição.

The Portugal talent, who is the son of former footballer Sergio Conceição, is on the market.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Record in Portugal, he is available for a £25million release clause, but only for a short time.

That clause will go up to around £38million next Monday, which means Chelsea are in a rush.

The Blues know they have to beat out other clubs and convince Conceição to sign in a matter of days.

Bayern Munich are one team that have cooled their interest, but Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are still in the mix.