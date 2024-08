Barcelona seek to sell Fati; four clubs keen

Barcelona are ready to sell Ansu Fati this month.

Back with Barca after last season's loan with Brighton, Fati is currently sidelined injured.

However, Sport says Barca are still circulating Fati's name across Europe.

And four clubs are showing interest in the winger - Sevilla, Wolves, Marseille and Benfica.

Marseille are regarded as the most serious about signing the youngster. Fati's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027.