Atletico Madrid to send Vermeeren away on-loan

Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren is set to be moved out on-loan.

The young Belgian will be placed at another LaLiga club in order to gain regular minutes for the new season.

Marca says Atletico are keen to shift out Vermeeren with the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Atletico doesn't want the youngster's progress to stall this season and instead will send him away for regular football.

Vermeeren joined Atletico in January from Antwerp.