Bayer Leverkusen watching Guler's situation at Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Bayer Leverkusen are watching Arda Guler's situation at Real Madrid.

The Turkey midfielder has seen his career stall this season as he's battled for minutes in a struggling Real Madrid team.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Leverkusen are keeping a close eye on Arda Güler

"Bayer had already shown interest in the 19 y/o top talent before his move from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid.

"At this stage Real Madrid have no intention to let him go this winter. However, if an opportunity arises next summer and Güler seeks regular top-level playing time, Leverkusen would be ready to step in.

"There is contact with the player’s family and representatives, but none with Real Madrid at the moment."

 

 

