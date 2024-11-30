Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix: Xabi won't say 'no' to Real Madrid
Xabi has been mentioned as the favoured candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real.
Aleix told Mundo Deportivo: "He was a footballer and understands very well how a dressing room works and the closeness with a player.
"He speaks to us in a very close way, not only about football, but a bit of everything. He is a very competitive coach and a great person."
On the Real Madrid rumours, the former Girona star also said: "I don't know if it will materialise, but it's clear that he's showing that he's at a great level.
"Everyone's talking about it, but I see him very calm here. If this opportunity were to come his way, I'm convinced that he couldn't say no, but I hope he stays with us."
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play