Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix: Xabi won't say 'no' to Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix Garcia can see Xabi Alonso eventually leaving for Real Madrid.

Xabi has been mentioned as the favoured candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real.

Aleix told Mundo Deportivo: "He was a footballer and understands very well how a dressing room works and the closeness with a player.

"He speaks to us in a very close way, not only about football, but a bit of everything. He is a very competitive coach and a great person."

On the Real Madrid rumours, the former Girona star also said: "I don't know if it will materialise, but it's clear that he's showing that he's at a great level.

"Everyone's talking about it, but I see him very calm here. If this opportunity were to come his way, I'm convinced that he couldn't say no, but I hope he stays with us."

