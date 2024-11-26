REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract

Manchester City are prioritising a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz next year.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito on Monday.

Inda states signing Wirtz was a condition agreed between City and manager Pep Guardiola before he penned a new two-year contract on Thursday.

"One of the conditions to have been set by Guardiola to renew, in addition to being the best paid in the world, is to take away from Real Madrid a player who has interested (coach Carlo) Ancelotti," said Inda.

"They have him on track, if they have not already done it, and it is Florian Wirtz, of Bayer Leverkusen."

Inda states two more conditions demanded by Guardiola were renewing the contracts of Erling Haaland and Rodri.