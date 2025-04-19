Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
'He's scoring a lot' - Ruben Amorim opens door to Man United move for Matheus Cunha

Agent of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi in Real Madrid talks

Carlos Volcano
Agent of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi in Real Madrid talks
Agent of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi in Real Madrid talksAction Plus
Bayer Leverkusen management are waiting on a final decision from Xabi Alonso about next season.

The Spanish coach continues to be linked with Real Madrid, where Carlo Ancelotti is now under intense pressure after their Champions League elimination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says Xabi's agent Iñaki Ibáñez recently held talks with Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen are not surprised and are waiting for a decision from Xabi: whether he will stay or go to Real Madrid.

The German giants expect to receive €15-20m, if he decides to leave.

Real Madrid have not yet made direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen about Xabi's availability.

Mentions
LaLigaAlonso XabiReal MadridBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso appointment could open Real Madrid door for Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder