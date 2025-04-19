Agent of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi in Real Madrid talks

Bayer Leverkusen management are waiting on a final decision from Xabi Alonso about next season.

The Spanish coach continues to be linked with Real Madrid, where Carlo Ancelotti is now under intense pressure after their Champions League elimination.

Sky Deutschland says Xabi's agent Iñaki Ibáñez recently held talks with Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen are not surprised and are waiting for a decision from Xabi: whether he will stay or go to Real Madrid.

The German giants expect to receive €15-20m, if he decides to leave.

Real Madrid have not yet made direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen about Xabi's availability.