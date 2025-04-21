Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man United & Man City join PSG in race to sign €80m Ligue 1 star
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder

LaLiga giants circle as Tah makes clear Bayer Leverkusen plans

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga giants circle as Tah makes clear Bayer Leverkusen plans
LaLiga giants circle as Tah makes clear Bayer Leverkusen plansAction Plus
Jonathan Tah has confirmed he's leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Germany defender's current deal at Bayer expires in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Questioned by Kicker after Bayer's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli, the centre-back made it clear that he remains firm in his intention to move on at the end of the current season.

"Yes, in any case," he asserted.

However, the defender, who has been linked with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and even Real Madrid, added that, for now, he hasn't decided which team he'll play for next summer.

"No, to be honest, I don't have a timeframe. But the club knows that. And, as always, I've been very open about it," he said. 

Mentions
LaLigaTah JonathanBayer LeverkusenSt. PauliBayern MunichBarcelonaReal MadridBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Xabi Alonso appointment could open Real Madrid door for Jonathan Tah
Barcelona scouts posted to watch two South American defenders