LaLiga giants circle as Tah makes clear Bayer Leverkusen plans

Jonathan Tah has confirmed he's leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Germany defender's current deal at Bayer expires in June.

Questioned by Kicker after Bayer's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli, the centre-back made it clear that he remains firm in his intention to move on at the end of the current season.

"Yes, in any case," he asserted.

However, the defender, who has been linked with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and even Real Madrid, added that, for now, he hasn't decided which team he'll play for next summer.

"No, to be honest, I don't have a timeframe. But the club knows that. And, as always, I've been very open about it," he said.