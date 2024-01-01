Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix: Michel the best I worked with

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix Garcia says Girona coach Michel remains the best he's worked with.

Aleix left Girona over the summer for Bayer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sport: "For me, Michel is 'The Coach', with a capital letter. He's the one who has given me everything, and I will always be grateful to him. Just like with the others, but with him I have brought out my best version from the first day we arrived in Girona.

"That first day he told me to stay calm, to enjoy myself, that I would always play with him and that gave me incredible confidence to give my best. Then we had many arguments and quarrels, but in the end Sunday came and I was in the line-up.

"And that is the most important thing for a player, that a coach trusts you week in and week out. Michel has been fundamental in my career."