Reschke: Wirtz wants Real Madrid over Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich chief Michael Reschke is convinced Florian Wirtz will move to Real Madrid.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is a target for Europe's biggest clubs, including Real and Bayern.

"Although Bayern is one of the five best clubs in Europe, it is clear that Wirtz is thinking of signing for Real Madrid," said Reschke to Sky90.

"I think (Carlo) Ancelotti will be replaced by a Spaniard who currently coaches in the Bundesliga, and it is quite possible that he will take his favourite player."

Reschke is referring to Bayer coach Xabi Alonso, who is Ancelotti's choice to eventually succeed him at Real.