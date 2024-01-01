Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro: We tried to beat Dortmund to Bellingham signing
Bayer Leverkusen chief exec Fernando Carro admits they were convinced of a deal for Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham left Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid last year.

But Carro says they were beaten by Dortmund to a 16 year-old Bellingham when he was leaving Birmingham City.

He told BILD: “Simon Rolfes really wanted him. Bellingham was 16 at the time. We watched his videos with Rudi Völler and we were all delighted.

"We also had the approval of our shareholders’ committee to be able to pay a transfer fee of up to a certain amount for him, but Birmingham asked for double that and that’s why we didn’t do it.”

