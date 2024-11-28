Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Barcelona are ready to slap Frenkie de Jong on their transfer-list.

Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona have withdrawn their new contract proposal.

The Spanish giants now plan to sell De Jong at the end of the season so to avoid losing him as a Bosman.

However, it should not be ruled out that De Jong is offered a new contract before the season is over.

Marc Casadó's emergence has Barca management convinced that De Jong is not as important as before.

Also, knee-injury victim Marc Bernal, 17, is expected to be back for next season. The club has great confidence in the teen.

Over the past 18 months, De Jong has been linked with clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

