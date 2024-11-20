Tribal Football
Chelsea, Real Madrid target Tah sets deadline for transfer call
LaLiga
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah intends to make a decision over his next move in January.

Off contract in June, Tah has already stated he will be leaving Bayer at the end of the season.

The Germany international is interesting Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

And Tah will decide his next club in January, says Mundo Deportivo.

Should he choose to go abroad, the defender will be clear to sign a pre-contract with his new club immediately.

 

