Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Talk of Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan meeting with Fenerbahce officials this week in Istanbul have been shot down.

Footage that Jijantes broadcast this Thursday morning in which Gündogan was seen at Barcelona airport bound for Turkey have set off all the alarms.

Fenerbahçe's interest in the player has caused speculation about the midfielder's future to skyrocket.

However, the trip is only for pleasure, says Marca. Gundogan has taken advantage of the two day break that Hansi Flick has given the players after the tour of the United States to holiday in Turkey and will also attend to a business commitment.

The midfielder has traveled with his wife.