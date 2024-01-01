Mourinho pushes Fenerbahce to go for Barcelona midfielder Gundogan



Fenerbahce are making a move for Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The Germany international only joined Barca a year ago from Manchester City, but is now being offered a move to Turkey.

Spor Arena says Fenerbahce is entering the tug of war for Gündogan's signature.

It is the new coach José Mourinho who is said to have requested that Fener try to sign the midfielder.

Gündogan's contract with Barcelona expires next summer. However, there is an option to extend by one year.