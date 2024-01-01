Mourinho eager to convince Felix about Fenerbahce move

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is chasing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Felix is available with Barcelona dragging their feet over talks of a return after last season's loan spell.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, Fanatik states that Mourinho wants to sign Félix to his new club Fenerbahce .

Fener chiefs met from Atlético last week to discuss on-loan centre-back Çağlar Söyüncü .

Fenerbahce wants to keep the 28-year-old and during the meeting they also registered their interest in Félix.

It is Mourinho who is keen to add his countryman to the squad for next season.

The Portuguese coach will try to convince Félix in face-to-face talks once Atletico give the green light.