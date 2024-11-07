Tribal Football
Barcelona unhappy with De Jong contract stalling
Frenkie de Jong is stalling on agreeing a new contract with Barcelona.

Catalunya Radio says Barcelona are waiting on De Jong's response regarding their new contract offer. 

Barca management believe the Dutchman is delaying the decision and not entering into talks in order to be able to leave for free in 2026, the date of the end of his contract.

Hansi Flick now sees him as key to his project. However, he has no guarantee of staying.

The relationship between the midfielder and the board has been strained since when the club tried to force his transfer to Manchester United two years ago. 

