REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena could easily be playing for Manchester United, it has been revealed.

Pena, 25, joined Barca's La Masia academy from Villarreal in 2012.

Barca's former academy directors Aureli Altamira and Jordi Roura have now confirmed Peña was close to a move to Manchester United early into his time with the Blaugrana.

"He had agreed to go to Manchester United. He had traveled there and everything. He got it done. But we talked to him, we presented our future plan, what we expected from him," they told Mundo Deportivo.

"To our surprise, we convinced him and he decided to stay. A spectacular guy, a professional like the salt of the earth. We are glad that he got the opportunity and that he responds the way he does."

Pena has been superb this season since stepping up to replace knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.