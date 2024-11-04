Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks

Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies staying

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies staying
Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies stayingAction Plus
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists Alphonso Davies could yet stay.

The Canada wing-back is a target for Barcelona and Manchester United, says Kicker, as his contract runs down this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Madrid also remain keen, despite coach Carlo Ancelotti's support of Ferland Mendy.

Eberl, the sporting director of the German giants, insists it is not out of the question that Davies could stay.

"Is Alphonso Davies signing a new contract? The chances are there," he told ranSPORT.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDavies AlphonsoBayern MunichBarcelonaManchester UnitedReal MadridLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid open talks with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz
Man Utd make contact with Bayern Munich wing-back Davies
Barcelona rival Real Madrid for Bayern Munich fullback Davies