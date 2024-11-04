Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies staying

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists Alphonso Davies could yet stay.

The Canada wing-back is a target for Barcelona and Manchester United, says Kicker, as his contract runs down this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid also remain keen, despite coach Carlo Ancelotti's support of Ferland Mendy.

Eberl, the sporting director of the German giants, insists it is not out of the question that Davies could stay.

"Is Alphonso Davies signing a new contract? The chances are there," he told ranSPORT.