Barcelona tabled bid for Malaga teen Antonito

Barcelona are watching Malaga teen Antonio Cordero.

Known as Antonito, the 17 year-old has shone for Malaga in the Segunda Division.

A goalscoring winger, Antonito has a record of every time he scores Malaga wins.

Barca failed with an offer rising to €4m over the summer, with Antonito's contract carrying a €3m buyout clause, says Marca.

The youngster is happy to continue playing senior football with Malaga, though will remain on Barca's radar this season.