DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Azerbaijan goalkeeper Taghizada

Barcelona have signed Azerbaijan goalkeeper Eldar Taghizada.

Taghizada will be registered with Barca Atletic for the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He moves from Lugo and has penned a deal with Barca to 2026.

Taghizada has passed the corresponding medical tests at the Medical Services of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and this Saturday was in the Barca Atletic squad for the friendly with L'Hospitalet .

Taghizada started playing in his hometown at Neftchi Baku. In 2016, at the age of 13, he signed for Fundació Marcet before he was spotted and signed by Clermont.

With the French team he played three youth seasons, and one in the reserve team, until last year when he was signed by CD Lugo with whom he played matches with the reserve team and was part of the senior squad.