Valverde pleased to count on Nunez at Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde has welcomed the return of Unai Nuñez.

The defender returns on-loan from Celta Vigo. It also allowed youngster Unai Egiluz to go on loan to CD Mirandés.

Valverde said: "It's a positive move. Unai's a player with experienced and, bearing in mind that we'll play more matches this season, he could be good for us.

"What's more, it allows Egiluz to go out on loan and continue gaining experience.

"We believe these were good deals for both the players and for us."

