DONE DEAL: Barcelona sell Alarcon to Porto

Barcelona have sold Angel Alarcon to Porto.

Barcelona has confirmed Alarcón is leaving for Portugal.

The 20-year-old has been sold to Portuguese giants FC Porto .

Barcelona has secured a resale clause of a whopping 50 percent.

The attacking winger has signed a contract with Porto that runs until the summer of 2029.