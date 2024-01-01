Barcelona spy cut-price deal for Juventus outcast Chiesa

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Juventus outcast Fede Chiesa.

The Italy international is up for sale at Juve, with coach Thiago Motta declaring Chiesa is not in his plans.

Jijantes says Chiesa is now a priority target for Barca.

He is the most viable option considering the low price tag. Juventus are willing to sell Chiesa for around €15m, as they do not want to risk a Bosman transfer next year.

The 26-year-old has 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 competitive matches for Juventus.