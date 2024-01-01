Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

Barcelona spy cut-price deal for Juventus outcast Chiesa

Barcelona spy cut-price deal for Juventus outcast Chiesa
Barcelona spy cut-price deal for Juventus outcast Chiesa
Barcelona spy cut-price deal for Juventus outcast ChiesaLaLiga
Barcelona are eyeing a move for Juventus outcast Fede Chiesa.

The Italy international is up for sale at Juve, with coach Thiago Motta declaring Chiesa is not in his plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jijantes says Chiesa is now a priority target for Barca.

He is the most viable option considering the low price tag. Juventus are willing to sell Chiesa for around €15m, as they do not want to risk a Bosman transfer next year.

The 26-year-old has 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 competitive matches for Juventus.

Mentions
LaLigaChiesa FedericoJuventusBarcelonaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Juventus turn to Man City fullback Couto
DONE DEAL: Atalanta snap up Barcelona fullback Navarro