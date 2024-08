DONE DEAL: Atalanta snap up Barcelona fullback Navarro

Atalanta have snapped up Barcelona fullback Albert Navarro.

The young left-back moves to Atalanta for €2m plus €1m in bonuses.

Navarro, 18, will initially be registered with Atalanta's Primavera team, though there is an expectation that he will push for first team football this season.

Navarro can act as both a left-back and a left-footed centre-back. He stands at 1.88m.

He was a regular with the Juvenil A and Barca Atletic teams last season.