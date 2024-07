Juventus turn to Man City fullback Couto

Juventus are eyeing Manchester City fullback Yan Couto.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve are in the market for a new right-back addition this summer.

And Couto is on the Bianconeri's radar.

The Brazil international spent last season on-loan at Girona, helping them qualify for next season's Champions League.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been mentioned as potential suitors.