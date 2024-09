Barcelona ready to sell four senior Bosman prospects

Barcelona will not consider allowing senior players to leave as Bosman transfers next year.

Mundo Deportivo says there may be big changes next summer at Barca.

The quartet Ronald Araújo, 25, Andreas Christensen, 28, Eric García, 23, and Frenkie de Jong, 27, may all be sold.

The four are all on contracts that run through the summer of 2026.

And all will be sold if there are no contract extensions.