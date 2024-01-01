Barcelona coach Flick talks De Jong, Araujo and 'on fire' Gavi

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has delivered injury updates on Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

De Jong is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Flick said: “Frenkie is a fantastic player, he has shown it, he is recovering well and following the plan, I hope to have him in the group and then we will see.”

On defender Araujo's hamstring recovery, he said: “Whenever a player of this quality gets injured, it’s not good for the coach or the club, but you have to accept it. He has been operated on and now recovery will begin. I hope he will be back as soon as possible. He brings the stability in defence that we need, but we will see how we deal without him.”

And on Gavi, who is now part of preseason training, Flick smiled: “Gavi is always on fire when he’s on the pitch. He wants to come back quickly, but he has to be patient. We will give him the time he needs and I hope he can spend 14 or 15 years playing in this team. He has already shown everything he can give to this club.”