DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Las Palmas striker Cedric

Barcelona have announced the signing of Las Palmas attacker Ivan Cedric.

Cedric joins Barca on-loan for the season with an option to buy.  He will initially be registered with Barca Atletic.

The deal was confirmed on Sunday, over a week after the transfer deadline falling, with the hold-up due to paperwork delays with the RFEF.

However, the move has now been rubberstamped.

Standing at 1.87m, Cedric was signed by Las Palmas from Real Valladolid this summer before being sent to Barca.

