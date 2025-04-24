Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans
Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plansAction Plus
Barcelona are watching Marcus Rashford's situation at Aston Villa.

Rashford has rebuilt his form and reputation since joining Villa on-loan from Manchester United in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa can transform Rashford's deal into a permanent transfer for £40m.

However, Sport says Barca are also keen and their interest could turn Rashford's head.

Despite their financial concerns, Barca's money-men are confident Rashford's price-tag and wage demands can be accommodated.

For his part, if he must leave United, Rashford will favour joining a Champions League qualifier this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaRashford MarcusAston VillaBarcelonaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Foster believes Villa won't sign Rashford permanently due to his poor body language
Man United willing to offer Marcus Rashford in bid to sign Aston Villa forward
Man Utd ponder player-plus-bid for Villa striker Watkins