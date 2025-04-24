Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans

Barcelona are watching Marcus Rashford's situation at Aston Villa.

Rashford has rebuilt his form and reputation since joining Villa on-loan from Manchester United in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa can transform Rashford's deal into a permanent transfer for £40m.

However, Sport says Barca are also keen and their interest could turn Rashford's head.

Despite their financial concerns, Barca's money-men are confident Rashford's price-tag and wage demands can be accommodated.

For his part, if he must leave United, Rashford will favour joining a Champions League qualifier this summer.