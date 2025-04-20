Tribal Football
Man Utd ponder player-plus-bid for Villa striker Watkins

Manchester United are eyeing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Daily Star says United want to find a new striker for next season.

It's suggested United could include Marcus Rashford, 27, in a potential bid for Watkins. Rashford is currently on-loan at Villa, with the deal including a €40m permanent option.

United could consider offering Rashford, as well as a substantial sum of money, for Watkins.

Both Watkins and Rashford have contracts that run until the summer of 2028.

